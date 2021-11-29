Bharat Biotech resumes exports of Covaxin

Bharat Biotech resumes exports of Covaxin

The company also said exports to additional countries will commence from December, according to a statement

Reuters
Reuters, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 29 2021, 15:57 ist
  • updated: Nov 29 2021, 15:57 ist
A medical worker displays a vial of the Covaxin vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus at a vaccination centre in Mumbai. Credit: AFP Photo

Indian vaccine maker Bharat Biotech said on Monday it has resumed export of its Covid-19 shot, Covaxin, and has executed long-pending orders in November.

The company also said exports to additional countries will commence from December, according to a statement it shared on Twitter

It was not immediately clear whether or not these exports were made under the global vaccine-sharing facility COVAX.

Covaxin, which is 78 per cent effective against severe cases of Covid-19, was approved for emergency use listing by the World Health Organization earlier this month.

It is the only homegrown vaccine being used in India's vaccination programme, although it accounts for only about 11 per cent of the nearly 1.23 billion doses administered so far.

India restarted on Friday exports of Covid-19 shots to COVAX for the first time since April. Serum Institute of India, the world's biggest vaccine maker, said it was able to recommence exports as it beat its target of producing 1 billion doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine ahead of time.

