Bharat Biotech says supply chains not impacted by Russia-Ukraine conflict

Vaccine maker Bharat Biotech said on Friday that the Russia-Ukraine conflict had not impacted the company's supply chains so far.
Production of Bharat Biotech's homegrown Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin "has been fully indigenised, all (active pharmaceutical ingredients) and critical raw materials are manufactured within India," the company said in an emailed statement.
Check out DH's latest videos
Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
WHO frustration two years on since pandemic declaration
NASA opens sample taken from the Moon 50 years on
Bridging global north-south divide at Art Dubai fair
DH Toon | Rahul buckles as Congress loses all states
Cong butt of jokes; Rahul, Sidhu find special mention
BJP's celebratory conch to resound in 2024 LS polls?