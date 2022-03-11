Bharat Biotech supply 'not impacted' by Ukraine crisis

Bharat Biotech says supply chains not impacted by Russia-Ukraine conflict

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Mar 11 2022, 10:52 ist
  • updated: Mar 11 2022, 10:52 ist
Credit: DH Photo

Vaccine maker Bharat Biotech said on Friday that the Russia-Ukraine conflict had not impacted the company's supply chains so far.

Production of Bharat Biotech's homegrown Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin "has been fully indigenised, all (active pharmaceutical ingredients) and critical raw materials are manufactured within India," the company said in an emailed statement.

Check out DH's latest videos

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Covid-19
Coronavirus
Bharat Biotech
Covaxin
Ukraine
Russia

What's Brewing

WHO frustration two years on since pandemic declaration

WHO frustration two years on since pandemic declaration

NASA opens sample taken from the Moon 50 years on

NASA opens sample taken from the Moon 50 years on

Bridging global north-south divide at Art Dubai fair

Bridging global north-south divide at Art Dubai fair

DH Toon | Rahul buckles as Congress loses all states

DH Toon | Rahul buckles as Congress loses all states

Cong butt of jokes; Rahul, Sidhu find special mention

Cong butt of jokes; Rahul, Sidhu find special mention

BJP's celebratory conch to resound in 2024 LS polls?

BJP's celebratory conch to resound in 2024 LS polls?

 