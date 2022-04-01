Bharat Biotech to slowdown Covaxin production

Bharat Biotech has announced “temporary slowing down” of production of its Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin across its manufacturing facilities.

The decision was taken as the Hyderabad based company “completed its supply obligations to procurement agencies” and is “foreseeing decrease in demand.”

Covaxin, indigenously developed in collaboration with ICMR- National Institute of Virology, Pune was one of the Covid-19 vaccines approved for administration since January last year.

On Friday, Bharat Biotech said that it will focus on "pending facility maintenance, process and facility optimisation activities” in the coming days.

“As all existing facilities were repurposed for the manufacture of Covaxin, with continuous production during the past year, to meet the public health emergency of Covid-19, these upgrades were due. Certain highly sophisticated equipment which were required to enhance the process stringency were unavailable during the Covid-19 pandemic. It has to be stressed that the quality of Covaxin was never compromised at any point in time,” the company statement said.

During the recent WHO post Emergency Use Listing inspection, Bharat Biotech agreed with the WHO team on the scope of the planned improvement activities and indicated that the same will be executed “as soon as practical.”

“The company was pleased to learn from the WHO that the necessary optimisation work does not indicate a change in the risk-benefit ratio (for Covaxin) and the data, available to WHO, indicates the vaccine is effective and no safety concern exists”.

The World Health Organization had issued EUL for Covaxin in November.

More than one million doses of Covaxin were introduced under clinical trial mode, where safety of subjects was actively documented. Covaxin was extensively evaluated in ~30,000 subjects in more than 10 controlled clinical trials, resulting in more than 15 publications, Bharat Biotech said.

“Notwithstanding the excellent safety and efficacy record, Bharat Biotech is diligently working to further improvements and upgrades to ensure that the production of Covaxin continues to meet ever increasing global regulatory requirements. Since patient safety is the primary consideration for any new vaccine, there can be no compromises in meeting operational excellence objectives.”

For the millions who have received Covaxin, the vaccine certificates issued still stand valid as there is no impact on efficacy and safety of the vaccine, Bharat Biotech said.

