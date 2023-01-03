BharatPe CEO Suhail Sameer quits; jilted Ashneer Grover reacts

BharatPe CEO Suhail Sameer, who had fallen out with former co-founder Ashneer Grover, has quit.

In a statement, BharatPe said he will transition from Chief Executive Officer to Strategic Advisor effective January 7, 2023.

"This will ensure a smooth transition for current CFO, Nalin Negi who has been appointed interim CEO to partner with senior executives to bolster execution in all phases of the company's business."

Ashneer Grover, who had a falling out with BharatPe before leaving, and later with ex-CEO Sameer, over an employee's LinkedIn post tweeted after the latter's decision to step down.

Poem for start of 2023: ‘Chala gaya Suhail Sameer - he was a nalla !

Shashvat - why don’t you man up and sambhalo the galla ?!’ For my English speaking friends: 1) Nalla (Nalayak) is incompetent / incapable and 2) Galla is business / helm of affairs. — Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) January 3, 2023

He slammed Sameer as incompetent and asked Shashvat Nakrani - one of the founders - to step up and manage the FinTech company.