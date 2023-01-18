BharatPe saga: Delhi HC to hear lawsuit against Ashneer Grover by co-founder Koladiya

The Delhi High Court will likely hear a case against BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover, on January 18, after he was sued by former business partner Bhavik Koladiya, who is looking to reclaim his shares in the company.

According to an Economic Times report, the lawsuit against Grover, which was listed before Justice Prateek Jalan in the High Court, comes five months after Koladiya cut ties with the fintech firm, which he co-founded in 2017, with Shashvat Nakrani. The company was incorporated in March 2018, while Grover joined as the third founder in June the same year.

At the time of Grover's joining, Koladiya held the most shares in the company, with an over 40 per cent stake, according to a Mint report citing Registrar of Companies filings. He exit the firm in 2018.

According to the publication, Grover had, multiple times, stated Koladiya to have sold his shares to him and other buyers. Koladiya however stated that he had signed an agreement with both Grover and Nakrani over getting his 'pledged shares' in the company, back in 2018.

ET aso quoted Koladiya as saying that Nakrani had 'honoured the agreement' but Grover did not get back to him.

However, former BharatPe CEO Suhail Sameer's denied the claim saying, "I do not know if there was a transfer of shares with a promise of you giving it back or anything else. Even if you have sold it to me for peanuts, a sale is a sale. As of now, Bhavik is not a shareholder in the company, Shashvat is not transferring his shares."

Sameer, who was previously CEO of the FMCG business at RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, joined BharatPe in August 2020 as president. He became the CEO in August 2021 and quit teh company earlier this month.