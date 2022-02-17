BharatPe's Ashneer Grover capitalises on popularity among Gen Z

BharatPe's co-founder Ashneer Grover — recently in the news for outspoken comments over a company probe and terming Indians world's 'most spoilt' consumers — is building a broad fanbase among the younger generation.

Building on his image from Shark Tank India, he is creating a persona for himself through memes, interviews and an active presence on social media platforms, including LinkedIn and Instagram, according to a report by The Economic Times.

Grover, facing a probe into alleged financial irregularities, is, however, hitting the right notes with the Gen Z with his abrasive personality, the report stated.

“No one can build a brand following faster than Gen Z,” Gayatri Sapru, an anthropologist and researcher on the behaviour of Gen Z, or people born between 1997-2012, was quoted as saying.

“In the past, founders did not make an effort to become public faces, but with the competition today, and with unicorns coming up so frequently, this is yet another way to hype up businesses they are building as well as distinguish themselves from their ventures in case of exits and buyouts...,” she was quoted as saying.

“What we can safely claim is that what appeals to young India is flavour and masala; they are on a constant lookout for that sort of content. Grover's character play on Shark Tank has worked for the show, and he is known for that, so it's only smart for him to be portraying himself that way on all other platforms...,” Shivang Shah, co-founder of digital marketing company Django Digital, was quoted as saying.

