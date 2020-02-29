Bharti Airtel clears AGR dues, pays Rs 13,004 crore

Bharti Airtel on Saturday said it has completed the self-assessment of Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) dues that the company owes to the government and paid the entire amount.

As per the company self-assessment, the total AGR dues amount to Rs 13,004 crore and same has been cleared, the company said in its filing to the stock exchange.

Bharti Airtel earlier paid Rs 10,000 crore to the Department of Telecom. With the payment of balance Rs 3,004 crore, the company complied to the Supreme Court, it said.

The court directed the telecom firms to clears their AGR dues before the next scheduled hearing of the matter on March 17.

The company said it has completed the self-assessment AGR dues from the period of 2006-07 to February 2020.

Airtel also said that in addition to Rs 13,004 crore, it also paid Rs 5,000 crore to the DOT as an ad-hoc payment subject to subsequent refund/adjustment to cover differences arising of any reconciliation exercise done by the DOT itself.

However, as per the DOT assessment, the Bharti Airtel has AGR dues of Rs 35,000 crore.

With the Airtel paying its dues, now the pressure will mount on the Vodafone Idea Limited ( VIL) to clear its dues.

Vodafone India is worst it from the SC verdict and as per the DOT, the company dues was Rs 53,000 cues. It has already paid Rs 3,500 crore to the government.

As per the DOT claimed that total 15 telecom firms including some of the closed companies, have to pay Rs 1.47 lakh cores AGR dues including penalty.

However, the companies have disputed it and said as per their self-assessment, the due amount was very low.

The DOT has also asked the documents from the companies about the basis of their self-assessment to verify it.

The Digital Communication Commission (DCC), the highest decision-making body of the DOT in its meeting on Friday, failed to take a decision on providing relief to telecom firms on AGR dues due to lack of data available with them.