Bharti Airtel in talks to buy majority stake in Dish TV: Report

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel Ltd is in early talks to buy a majority stake in broadcast satellite service provider Dish TV India Ltd, Mint reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Shares of Dish TV jumped 4.8 per cent in early trade to hit their upper circuit at Rs 18.40.

Airtel and Dish TV did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Reuters.

The report said Airtel executives have had discussions with Dish TV parent Essel Group's founder, Subhash Chandra, for the deal.

Accounting firm EY, which Airtel has hired to inspect Dish TV's financials, submitted the due diligence report to the telecom company on Oct. 25, the Mint said.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: