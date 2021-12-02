Bharti Airtel in talks to buy stake in Dish TV: Report

Bharti Airtel in talks to buy majority stake in Dish TV: Report

Shares of Dish TV jumped 4.8% in early trade to hit their upper circuit at Rs 18.40

Reuters
Reuters, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 02 2021, 10:07 ist
  • updated: Dec 02 2021, 10:07 ist
A girl checks her mobile phone as she walks past the Bharti Airtel office building in Gurugram. Credit: Reuters Photo

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel Ltd is in early talks to buy a majority stake in broadcast satellite service provider Dish TV India Ltd, Mint reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Shares of Dish TV jumped 4.8 per cent in early trade to hit their upper circuit at Rs 18.40.

Airtel and Dish TV did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Reuters.

The report said Airtel executives have had discussions with Dish TV parent Essel Group's founder, Subhash Chandra, for the deal.

Accounting firm EY, which Airtel has hired to inspect Dish TV's financials, submitted the due diligence report to the telecom company on Oct. 25, the Mint said.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Bharti Airtel
Airtel
Essel group
Business News

What's Brewing

Will 'Marakkar' emerge as a blockbuster?

Will 'Marakkar' emerge as a blockbuster?

US is world's biggest plastic polluter, finds report

US is world's biggest plastic polluter, finds report

New dinosaur species had a unique slashing tail

New dinosaur species had a unique slashing tail

Mysteries of Omicron variant may take weeks to untangle

Mysteries of Omicron variant may take weeks to untangle

DH Toon | Modi govt has 'no clue' what's happening

DH Toon | Modi govt has 'no clue' what's happening

Ranthambore tigers face wipe-out risk, say biologists

Ranthambore tigers face wipe-out risk, say biologists

 