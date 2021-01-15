Bharti Airtel shares continue to gain; jump another 4%

Shares of Bharti Airtel extended its gaining momentum for the fifth day on Friday and further gained nearly 4 per cent.

Defying a weak broader market trend, the stock jumped 3.84 per cent to close at Rs 602.50 on the BSE. During the day, it gained 5.13 per cent to Rs 610.

It was the biggest gainer among the BSE benchmark 30-share frontline companies.

On the NSE, it climbed 3.80 per cent to close at Rs 602.65.

In traded volume terms, 12.50 lakh shares were traded at the BSE and over 5.63 crore units on the NSE during the day.

In five days, the stock has gained 11.52 per cent on the BSE.

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel has divested its stake in Seynse Technologies, according to a regulatory filing.

The stake was held through Bharti Airtel's wholly-owned subsidiary Nettle Infrastructure Investments Limited. The divestment of 6,824 equity shares was for a cash consideration.

"...the company has divested its stake in Seynse Technologies Private Limited held through Nettle Infrastructure Investments, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company," Bharti Airtel said in a late evening filing on Thursday.

However, it did not disclose the price at which the shares were divested "for the reasons of confidentiality".

Seynse is a financial technology company that has created Loan Singh platform.