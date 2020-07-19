BHEL seeks partnerships in manufacturing

Mahesh Kulkarni
Mahesh Kulkarni,
  Jul 19 2020
  • updated: Jul 19 2020, 22:57 ist
Credit: DH

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has invited companies to associate with BHEL for achieving self-reliance in manufacturing as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking at an online workshop on 'Atmanirbhar Bharat - Collaboration in Manufacturing', organised by the Department of Heavy Industry, recently, Nalin Shinghal, CMD, BHEL stressed on the need to identify specific technologies and aggregate demand to achieve scale.

He said participants from non-power sector companies, as also customers dependent on imported components, sub-assemblies, who are looking forward to integrating their supply chains have evinced keen interest in working with BHEL.

Shinghal also outlined the R&D, engineering, manufacturing and testing capabilities of BHEL at the workshop.
 

