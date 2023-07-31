Indian steelmaking boom may help BHP's coal business

BHP expects Indian steelmaking boom to drive its coal business

Around 40% of BHP's metallurgical coal, used by steel mills and known as coking coal, is now heading to India

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 31 2023, 06:34 ist
  • updated: Jul 31 2023, 06:34 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File Photo

BHP Group expects the rampant expansion of India's steel industry to boost its coal business significantly, the company's Indian chief commercial officer Vandita Pant told the Financial Times on Monday.

Around 40 per cent of BHP's metallurgical coal, used by steel mills and known as coking coal, is now heading to India, he said. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

BHP Group
BHP
Business News
Coal

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Toon | No 'award-wapsi' vow

DH Toon | No 'award-wapsi' vow

Consumer forum asks insurer to pay jewellery store ₹80L

Consumer forum asks insurer to pay jewellery store ₹80L

Schools must spot and stop bullying 

Schools must spot and stop bullying 

'Barbenheimer' box office sales keep rolling

'Barbenheimer' box office sales keep rolling

Shimla landslides: Apple growers dump fruits in stream

Shimla landslides: Apple growers dump fruits in stream

Prince William serves burgers to surprised diners

Prince William serves burgers to surprised diners

Goa Challengers win Ultimate Table Tennis season four

Goa Challengers win Ultimate Table Tennis season four

Max Verstappen takes a crushing eighth win in a row

Max Verstappen takes a crushing eighth win in a row

The Atlantic is at risk of circulation collapse

The Atlantic is at risk of circulation collapse

Kosovo: Graffiti rejuvenates Pristina's concrete jungle

Kosovo: Graffiti rejuvenates Pristina's concrete jungle

 