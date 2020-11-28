'Big Basket lost 80% staff within 2 days of lockdown'

Big Basket lost 80% of workforce within 2 days of lockdown, bounced back with resilience: CEO Menon

We were dumbstruck after losing 80% of workforce in 2 days, but we were resilient and hired 12,300 people in 16 days as orders poured in

PTI
PTI, Coimbatore,
  • Nov 28 2020, 20:07 ist
  • updated: Nov 28 2020, 20:09 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStockPhoto

'Big Basket' lost 80 per cent of its workforce within two days of the nationwide lockdown in March, but bounced back with "sheer resilience" of its team and hired more than 12,000 people in 16 days to turn around the fortunes of the company, its CEO Hari Menon said on Saturday.

"After losing 80 per cent of the workforce for two days, we were really dumbstruck as orders poured in...we hired 12,300 people in 16 days- through this, we demonstrated the power of resilience, he said. Menon was speaking at an online session of "Isha Insight: The DNA of Success", a three-day leadership intensive programme that explores what it takes to lead through uncertainty, which got underway here today.

"An organisation needs to be a learning organization and the first thing we did at Big Basket was set up an excellent training and innovation function. Learning elements of culture and managing people is more critical than being a technocrat and understanding technology since that can be outsourced as long as you know where your organisation is headed," Menon said. Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev addressed the participants from the Isha Institute of Inner Sciences in Tennessee, saying:

"Human beings have to realise that only with conscious and responsible action can we rise through this pandemic," an Isha release quoted him as having said. The program brought together over 300 business leaders and top CEOs from nearly 30 different industries, it said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Big Basket
groceries
Coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Maradona's 'Hand of God' shirt could be yours

Maradona's 'Hand of God' shirt could be yours

Will Jallikattu win an Oscar?

Will Jallikattu win an Oscar?

Middle Class Melodies: A failed comedy drama

Middle Class Melodies: A failed comedy drama

Rabindranath Tagore Literary Prize shortlist announced

Rabindranath Tagore Literary Prize shortlist announced

They beat Covid-19, then again, and again, and again

They beat Covid-19, then again, and again, and again

Deep frozen arctic microbes are waking up

Deep frozen arctic microbes are waking up

 