Anil Agarwal's Sterlite Power hires banks for IPO

Billionaire Anil Agarwal's Sterlite Power hires banks for IPO

Bloomberg
Bloomberg,
  • Aug 01 2021, 15:54 ist
  • updated: Aug 01 2021, 16:11 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStockPhoto

By Baiju Kalesh

Sterlite Power Transmission Ltd., controlled by billionaire Anil Agarwal, has hired JM Financial and Axis Capital for a planned initial public offering, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The firm, part of the Vedanta group, plans to raise about 30 billion rupees ($403 million) in the financial year through March, the people said, asking not to be identified as the details are private. A prospectus is expected to be filed by September, they added.

The IPO will mainly consist of new shares, and more bankers may be added as plans progress, one of the people said.

Emails to Sterlite Power, Axis Capital and JM Financial weren’t answered outside of business hours in Mumbai on Sunday.

