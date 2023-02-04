Billionaires from Hong Kong to Arkansas exposed to Adani crash

By Devon Pendleton

Malaysia’s richest man, a powerful shipping tycoon and the world’s two wealthiest families are just a few of the high-profile names caught up in the unraveling of Gautam Adani’s empire.

From Virginia to Marseille to the Middle East, investors and joint-venture partners of various Adani businesses are suddenly exposed to the most dramatic selloff in India’s corporate history. The partners, whose tie-ups involve data-center servicing, packaged food and port management, among others, exemplify the far-reaching tentacles of the Indian conglomerate that was accused of fraud last week by short-seller Hindenburg Research.

Adani Group grew at a breakneck pace in recent years, with parent entity Adani Enterprises Ltd. surging more than 1,600 per cent in the 12 months to its apex in December. That briefly made founder Adani the second-richest person on Earth, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Also Read | Adani's Rs 8.8 lakh crore crisis shakes investors' faith in India

Much of that growth, according to the Hindenburg report, was fueled by excessive debt and “brazen stock manipulation.” Adani has denied all the allegations.

The string of partnerships that Adani formed with billionaires and corporations like Walmart Inc.’s Flipkart are one way in which the Gujarati mogul was able to expand so quickly. Yet relative to the market value of the various Adani enterprises, the joint ventures are small, with some only struck within the last two years as his empire’s share price was surging.

Also Read | Adani crisis: Banking sector resilient and stable, says RBI

The turmoil surrounding his businesses means consequences that will reverberate far beyond India. Here are some of the magnates and corporations exposed to Adani’s crisis: