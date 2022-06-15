Binance opens 2,000 positions for hiring: CEO

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jun 15 2022, 16:42 ist
  • updated: Jun 15 2022, 16:43 ist

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has opened 2,000 positions for hiring, Chief Executive Officer Changpeng Zhao said in a tweet on Wednesday.

Business News
Binance
Cryptocurrencies

