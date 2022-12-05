Biocon Biologics elevates Shreehas Tambe as MD and CEO

Biocon Biologics, a subsidiary of Indian drugmaker Biocon Ltd, on Monday placed its deputy chief executive Shreehas Tambe at the helm of affairs as the firm’s newest managing director and CEO, the company announced in a press document.

This comes nearly a week after the biopharmaceutical firm completed its acquisition of US-based Viatris Inc’s biosimilars business.

Tambe, who started out as a management trainee in 1997, has earned the role after serving at the company in various progressive positions, across diverse departments such as research & design, manufacturing and projects & engineering.

Extending congratulations on the occasion, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, the executive chairperson of the firm said “his demonstrated track record of business success, deep technical and operational expertise provide him with proven leadership capabilities to assume this role.” She also thanked outgoing CEO Arun Chandavarkar for his three-decade long service to the company.

Chandavarkar will continue to serve in the capacity of a non-executive, non-independent director on the Board of Biocon, the company statement highlighted.