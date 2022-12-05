Biocon Biologics elevates Shreehas Tambe as MD and CEO

Biocon Biologics elevates Shreehas Tambe as MD and CEO

Tambe started out as a management trainee in 1997

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 05 2022, 22:08 ist
  • updated: Dec 06 2022, 06:23 ist
Managing Director & CEO of Biocon Biologics Shreehas P Tambe. Credit: Special Arrangement

Biocon Biologics, a subsidiary of Indian drugmaker Biocon Ltd, on Monday placed its deputy chief executive Shreehas Tambe at the helm of affairs as the firm’s newest managing director and CEO, the company announced in a press document.

This comes nearly a week after the biopharmaceutical firm completed its acquisition of US-based Viatris Inc’s biosimilars business.

Tambe, who started out as a management trainee in 1997, has earned the role after serving at the company in various progressive positions, across diverse departments such as research & design, manufacturing and projects & engineering.

Extending congratulations on the occasion, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, the executive chairperson of the firm said “his demonstrated track record of business success, deep technical and operational expertise provide him with proven leadership capabilities to assume this role.” She also thanked outgoing CEO Arun Chandavarkar for his three-decade long service to the company.

Chandavarkar will continue to serve in the capacity of a non-executive, non-independent director on the Board of Biocon, the company statement highlighted. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
Biocon

What's Brewing

India fined 80% of fee for slow over-rate in first ODI

India fined 80% of fee for slow over-rate in first ODI

Man goes to vote in MCD poll, told he is 'dead': Report

Man goes to vote in MCD poll, told he is 'dead': Report

'Goblin mode' is Oxford Dictionaries' word of the year

'Goblin mode' is Oxford Dictionaries' word of the year

Ayushmann's 'Doctor G' set for OTT debut on Netflix

Ayushmann's 'Doctor G' set for OTT debut on Netflix

Neymar lookalike causes double takes at World Cup

Neymar lookalike causes double takes at World Cup

Egypt dusts off pyramids for fashion, music, art shows

Egypt dusts off pyramids for fashion, music, art shows

What’s in a name? The prejudice of our times

What’s in a name? The prejudice of our times

‘I was starved and tortured, but I keep fighting.’

‘I was starved and tortured, but I keep fighting.’

 