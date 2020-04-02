Bione launches rapid COVID-19 at-home testing kit

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 02 2020, 19:19 ist
  • updated: Apr 02 2020, 19:19 ist

Genetic and microbiome testing firm Bione on Thursday said it has launched a rapid COVID-19 at-home screening test kit that displays accurate results within minutes.

The kit is approved by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and will be deployed in the market after proper quality checks and assurance, Bione said in a statement.

The product has been sourced from the company's worldwide CE and FDA approved partners and will be brought to market after stringent quality controls have been ensured.

The company is in the process of getting approval for more United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) approved partners, Bione said in a statement.

Bione is well-equipped to supply 20,000 kits per week and intends to build its manufacturing facilities in the coming months to sufficiently cater to the high demand, it added.

"COVID-19 home screening test kit has emerged as a breakthrough product in such unprecedented times. By bringing down the result time, we are looking to make an impact and help India fight COVID-19," Bione CEO Surendra Chikara said.

Bione urges people to undergo a laboratory test if someone shows the symptoms of coronavirus, the statement said.

ICMR
Coronavirus
COVID-19
USFDA
