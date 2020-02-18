Birla meets telecom secretary amid AGR issues

Birla meets telecom secretary amid AGR issues

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 18 2020, 15:58pm ist
  • updated: Feb 18 2020, 15:58pm ist
Aditya Birla Group Chairman, Kumar Mangalam Birla. (PTI Photo)

Amid talks of the government encashing its bank guarantee over default in payment of dues, Vodafone Idea Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla met telecom secretary Anshu Prakash on Tuesday as he looked for options to keep the company afloat.

After the meeting, Birla said he "cannot say anything at the moment."

Vodafone Idea on Monday paid Rs 2,500 crore to the Department of Telecom (DoT) and promised to pay another Rs 1,000 crore before the end of the week.

But the amount paid for now is less than 5 per cent of the dues that the DoT estimates the company owes to the government following a Supreme Court ruling that asked for including non-telecom revenues of telcos in computing statutory payments such as licence fee and spectrum charges.

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to stop DoT from taking any coercive steps for recovery of dues from Vodafone Idea.

In December, Birla had said Vodafone Idea may have to shut if there is no relief on the statutory dues. "If we are not getting anything, then I think it is the end of the story for Vodafone Idea," he had said. "It does not make sense to put good money after bad... We will shut shop." 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Kumar Mangalam Birla
Vodafone Idea
Anshu Prakash
DoT
AGR
Comments (+)
 