Bitcoin under pressure as comeback fades

Bitcoin fell 3 per cent on Friday, giving up gains from the Asia session, as its recovery from this week's plunge shows signs of faltering.

Bitcoin fell to $39,262 on the Bitstamp exchange. That is roughly 30 per cent above its Wednesday low, but just below its 200-day moving average. Rival cryptocurrency ether also came under pressure on Friday, falling 2 per cent to $2,714.

Ether is down 24 per cent for the week and bitcoin down 15 per cent.