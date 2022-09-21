Nadda to meet senior party leaders in Gujarat today

BJP chief J P Nadda to meet senior party leaders in Gujarat today

Nadda is on a two-day visit to BJP-ruled Gujarat from Tuesday ahead of the state Assembly elections due in December this year

PTI
PTI,
  • Sep 21 2022, 10:08 ist
  • updated: Sep 21 2022, 10:08 ist
Bharatiya Janata Party chief J P Nadda. Credit: PTI Photo

Bharatiya Janata Party chief J P Nadda will hold meetings with senior Gujarat BJP leaders at the state party headquarters in Gandhinagar on Wednesday, a local party leader said.

Nadda is on a two-day visit to BJP-ruled Gujarat from Tuesday ahead of the state Assembly elections due in December this year.

Also Read — Nadda assures ‘nothing to worry in Gujarat’, takes potshots at Congress, AAP

On Wednesday, the BJP president will hold meetings with senior Gujarat BJP leaders at the party headquarters, Shree Kamalam, in state capital Gandhinagar, the party said. He will also address professors at Tagore Hall in Ahmedabad and talk about BJP's ideology, it said.

On Tuesday, Nadda addressed a gathering of the Gujarat BJP's elected representatives in local urban and panchayat bodies in Rajkot city. He had asked party cadres in the state not to worry about the forthcoming Assembly elections, stating that their party is the only one which has an ideology. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Gujarat
J P Nadda
BJP
Indian Politics

What's Brewing

Experts share tips to tell a fake watch from a real one

Experts share tips to tell a fake watch from a real one

Trash talk: Where is our construction debris going?

Trash talk: Where is our construction debris going?

DH Toon | Sonia's 'neutral' role in Cong Prez polls

DH Toon | Sonia's 'neutral' role in Cong Prez polls

ICC rule changes: Reverse swing may become extinct

ICC rule changes: Reverse swing may become extinct

 