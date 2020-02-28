Sensex tanks over 1400 points; worst loss in 5 years

Black Friday for Indian markets as Sensex tanks over 1400 points; worst loss in 5 years

Furquan Moharkan
Furquan Moharkan, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 28 2020, 15:51pm ist
  • updated: Feb 28 2020, 17:04pm ist
The Bombay Stock Exchange building is seen from a facade in Mumbai. (Reuters Photo)

Amid the global meltdown of equities, Indian markets marked their worst losses in about five years.

The benchmark indices, on a day, which witnessed billions worth of value being wiped off from the Indian markets, closed with losses of over 3.5 percent in a single day.

The losses also happen to be the second-biggest loss marked by Indian Indices ever.

The 30-share index of BSE -- Sensex -- closed at 38,297.29 down 1,448.37 points (3.64%) -- dragging the markets to pre-September levels. During the day, more than Rs 4 lakh crore of the investor wealth was wiped off. 

The overall market breadth was also highly negative with only 18 percent of the listed companies showing advances.

Similarly, broader index NSE Nifty closed with losses of 414 points (3.6%) at 11,219.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Sensex
Nifty
Markets
BSE
Comments (+)
 