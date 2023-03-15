BlackBerry plans to set up engineering centre for IoT in Hyderabad

Canada-based BlackBerry on Wednesday said it will set up an engineering centre for the Internet of Things in Hyderabad, which it plans to make its second-largest IoT division.

Ahead of the company’s annual TechForum India event in Bangalore on March 29, BlackBerry is announcing new plans to scale up operations to meet growing industry demand for its mission-critical embedded software solutions and engineering services, both in India and worldwide.

"We are pleased to expand BlackBerry IoT's global software innovation network in Hyderabad, underscoring our commitment to serve our customers and partners and continue our rapid growth as an IoT software leader, especially in the automotive sector," BlackBerry IoT President Mattias Eriksson said in a statement.

The engineering centre is recruiting embedded software engineers to help build the next generation of software-defined-vehicles (SDVs) and advance innovation in other 'Internet of Things' industries, using the company's BlackBerry QNX product portfolio and in-vehicle software platform BlackBerry IVY.

The teams will first use the QNX Software Development Platform evaluation hardware and software to design and accelerate the development of systems.

BlackBerry IVY software development is planned to be rolled out later in 2023.

"By the end of 2023, the Hyderabad facility – set to be the second largest for BlackBerry’s IoT division globally, after Canada – is expected to host over 100 software engineers across a wide range of technology positions and skill sets, including senior management, technical project management, product engineering, cloud software development, integration, and service delivery," the statement said.