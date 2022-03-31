Blume Global enters in alliance with TCS to spread supply chain tech solutions

Blume Global, a US-based supply chain provider, announced its alliance with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to spread supply chain technology solutions to the North American, European and Asian markets.

TCS will help its customers leverage Blume Global solutions to drive digital transformation in the hi-tech, transportation, logistics and industrial manufacturing markets. In turn, Blume Global will promote TCS’ IT, business services and solutions to its customer base.

Pervinder Johar, CEO of Blume Global, said that the last two years have brought the issues in the global supply chain to the surface. “This partnership is part of the solution by equipping providers with the proper tools needed to improve their operations”.

IT major TCS will now have access to Blume’s network of logistics providers and extensive data curated in the last 27 years.

Arun Prabhakar, VP & Global Head, HiTech & Professional Services Business Unit at TCS, said “With our deep domain knowledge, technology expertise and Blume Global’s digital solutions, we will help customers achieve superior business outcomes and drive transformation and growth”.

