BMW drives in updated M 1000 RR bike at Rs 49 lakh

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 28 2023, 16:24 ist
  • updated: Jun 28 2023, 16:24 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Luxury automaker BMW on Wednesday said it has launched a new version of M 1000 RR in the country with the price starting at Rs 49 lakh (ex-showroom).

The updated M 1000 RR is priced at Rs 49 lakh while the M 1000 RR Competition is tagged at Rs 55 lakh.

The model comes as a completely built-up units (CBU) and can be pre-ordered at all BMW Motorrad India authorised dealerships from today onwards, the company said in a statement.

The deliveries for the same will begin in November 2023, it added.

"It is a motorcycle built for those who are driven by passion and ready to take on challenges. Sporting the look of a winner, coupled with uncompromising acceleration and pure performance, the new BMW M 1000 RR stands for absolute performance and exclusivity down to the last detail," BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah said.

The new M RR range is powered by 999 cc-engine. It can sprint from 0-100 Km in 3.1 seconds and can achieve a maximum speed of 314 km/h.

