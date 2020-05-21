BMW Motorrad drives in all new versions of F900 R, F900 XR bikes in India

BMW Motorrad India, the two-wheeler arm of German luxury carmaker BMW, on Thursday said it has launched all new versions of F900 R and F900 XR, priced between Rs 9.9 lakh and Rs 11.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

The two motorcycles will be available as completely built-up units (CBU) throughout BMW Motorrad dealer network, the company said in a statement.

BMW F900 R is priced at Rs 9.9 lakh, BMW F900 XR Standard at Rs 10.5 lakh and BMW F900 XR Pro is tagged at Rs 11.5 lakh.

"With the introduction of the dynamic duo, BMW Motorrad is set to redefine and captivate the popular mid-range segment in India at a truly attractive value proposition," BMW Group India acting President Arlindo Teixeira said.

BMW F900 R is a precise and intuitive bike offering purist riding fun at all times, while the adventure sports tourer BMW F 900 XR's unique performance combined with powerful design interprets long-distance riding in a distinctive and future-oriented style, he added.

"The sporty riding fun, straightforward handling and a unique range of equipment options on both these bikes will be a value-added package for the ultimate thrill-seekers," Teixeira said.