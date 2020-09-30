BMW registers non-profit company for corporate citizenship projects in India

German luxury carmaker BMW on Wednesday announced the registration of a non-profit company - BMW India Foundation - to plan, implement and oversee all corporate citizenship projects of the automotive group in India.

The group firm comprises BMW India, BMW India Financial Services and BMW India Leasing.

"The foundation will go beyond the current programs to generate greater awareness and promote the causes through various partnerships and associations," BMW Group India said in a statement.

Its mission is to act as a catalyst for enabling, empowering and enriching individuals to re-imagine a better future. The foundation is working ardently towards its objective to support, inspire and lead engagements positively impacting individuals and society, the statement added.

The foundation's broad focus areas include skill development, community development, road safety and health and hygiene. It will carry forward the ongoing engagements and constructively engage with diverse stakeholders to scale up impact and achieve the intended social objectives, the company said.

BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah said responsibility towards the society and sustainable development are important pillars of BMW Group's corporate philosophy. This agenda is now being strengthened in India by the BMW India Foundation.

"Corporate citizenship forms an integral part of our vision as a responsible business enterprise and is regarded as an investment in the future. The BMW India Foundation will dedicatedly work on several priority areas which are aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals," he added.

BMW India Foundation has contributed Rs 3 crore in the battle against Covid-19 pandemic, the statement said.