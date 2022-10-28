boAt withdraws IPO plans; to raise Rs 500 crore from Warburg, others

Audio products and wearables brand boAt, which operates under the parent company Imagine Marketing Limited, has withdrawn its listing plans owing to market concerns.

"Market conditions are currently quite choppy," the press release stated, adding that the company will go public "when the environment is better."

The Mumbai-based company had filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with Sebi on 26 January this year to raise Rs 2,000 crore through an initial public offering (IPO).

The brand is instead now raising Rs 500 crore from its existing backer Warburg Pincus and new investor Malabar Investments, via preference shares in a private placement.

"We now want to make smartwatches our second core and will replicate the boAt digital playbook to become global leaders in this category as well," said Aman Gupta, co-founder & chief marketing officer of boAt.

The company is likely to reconsider IPO plans in the next 12-18 months.