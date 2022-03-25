Boeing, SpiceJet, Indian Institute of Petroleum partner to reduce carbon emissions

Boeing, SpiceJet, and CSIR-Indian Institute of Petroleum have together announced a partnership to explore opportunities for the use of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) in the Indian aviation industry.

The initiative is to help reduce carbon emissions and contribute to the Indian government’s environmental goals. The companies said they will work together to leverage SAF supply from CSIR-IIP and its production partners and licensees to help SpiceJet de-carbonize it's fleet.

“Our Institute is the first and currently the only organisation in India that is developing a fully indigenous SAF in the country, for the country,” said Dr Anjan Ray, Director, CSIR-Indian Institute of Petroleum, adding that the partnership with SpiceJet and Boeing would “contribute to making the Indian skies cleaner and greener.”

SAF can reduce CO2 emissions by as much as 65 % over the fuel’s life cycle with the potential to reach 100% in the future. It is recognised as offering the most immediate and greatest potential to de-carbonize aviation over the next 20 to 30 years, representatives said on the sidelines of Wings 2022, the biennial civil aviation summit underway in Hyderabad, on Friday.

“We are at the forefront in leading initiatives that contribute to the reduction in carbon footprint, enabling the Indian aviation sector to be smarter, cleaner, and sustainable. This expanded work with Boeing, with whom we already share a strong partnership through the highly efficient 737 MAX, along with the Indian Institute of Petroleum, who are the frontrunners for developing SAF in India, is a step in the journey to ensure air travel is sustainable for future generations,” said Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet.

Made from several feedstocks, SAF is certified for commercial use and can be blended with traditional jet fuel without modifications to aeroplanes, engines, or fueling infrastructure.

“We have been pioneers in making sustainable aviation fuels a reality. We believe that strategic partnerships within the Indian aerospace ecosystem are critical to decarbonising our industry, aligned with the Indian government’s environmental goals,” said Salil Gupte, president, of Boeing India.

