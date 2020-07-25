Boeing to delay 777X as demand for big jets drops amid Covid-19: Sources

Boeing Co is preparing to delay its all-new 777X jet by several months or up to a year, three people familiar with the matter said, as the Covid-19 crisis exacerbates a drop in demand for the industry's largest jetliners.

An announcement of the delay could come as early as next week when Boeing announces earnings, one of the people said.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

A Boeing spokesman declined to comment on changes to the 777X timeline. He said it was continuing 777X flight tests and "working closely with our customers around the world as they continue to adapt to the evolving Covid-19 situation.”

Boeing has been working to get the 777X, a larger version of the 777 mini-jumbo, into the hands of airline customers in 2021. That is already a year later than originally scheduled after snags with its General Electric GE9X engines.