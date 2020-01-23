Bounce raises $105 million in latest funding round

Mobility firm Bounce on Thursday announced the closing of its Series D funding round of $105 million.

The round was led by venture capital firms Accel and B Capital Group. Existing investors, Accel Partners India, Chiratae Ventures, Falcon Edge, Maverick Ventures, Omidyar Network India, Qualcomm Ventures and Sequoia Capital India also participated in the round. As part of the round, Kabir Narang, General Partner and Co-Head of Asia at B Capital Group will be joining the Bounce board.

The fresh funding, which takes the total amount raised to over $194 million, will fuel a deeper Electric Vehicle (EV) integration, platform play and help drive profitability, the company said. The company also plans to make its offerings agnostic and tailored to meet the local needs of the area they operate in.

Bounce currently operates its dockless scooters in Bengaluru and Hyderabad with a fleet of 13,000 and 2,000 vehicles, respectively. It’s docked scooter rental service is available to commuters in over 35 cities. At more than 120,000 rides per day, the firm claims to have clocked over 16 million rides till date.

