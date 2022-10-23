Bourses to inch upward over next few days

A gradual up-move in the domestic market over the next few days is expected with the support base shifting higher. The banking sector is expected to lead the next leg of the market rally, as many banks gear up to announce a strong set of results.

The festive season this year started on a positive note after the pandemic-induced disruption of the last two years. As we enter the New Samvat 2079, domestic demand and discretionary consumption in India provide a silver lining. On the other hand, corporates are undertaking capex after several years while India’s credit growth has been consistently growing at 15 per cent-16 per cent - the highest in many years.

The outperformance in the last year was largely supported by India’s domestic consumption-driven economy, which places the country on a better footing relative to the developed world, which is grappling with high inflation and slow growth challenges. Amidst the global dark clouds, India emerged as a shining star through Samvat 2078 and strengthened its position in the global economy.

The strong corporate earnings growth of 24 per cent CAGR during FY20-22 too lent support to the resilience of the domestic market. Going ahead, Nifty earnings are expected to grow robustly at 16 per cent CAGR over FY22-24, which would support this positive momentum to continue over a mid-term to long-term, despite intermittent volatility.

Domestic equities witnessed a festive mood on Dalal Street, thus ending the last week of Samvat 2078 on a positive note. Nifty gained almost 400 points (+2.3 per cent) during the week to finally end at 17,585. It ended Samvat 2078 with a marginal loss of just 1 per cent, as compared to a 20 per cent-30 per cent fall in most of the global indices. The Nifty Midcap index too remained resilient with a fall of just 2 per cent, though the Nifty Smallcap index faced the major brunt with a fall of 11 per cent.

Next week is a truncated one on account of Diwali and thus investors turned cautious ahead of the long weekend. Despite global negatives, Indian sentiments remain positive due to the ongoing festive season and healthy earnings announced so far.

(The author is the Head of Retail Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited)