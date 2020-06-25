Boycott of Chinese goods may not feasible: Export body

Boycott of Chinese goods may not feasible: Export body

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jun 25 2020, 14:38 ist
  • updated: Jun 25 2020, 14:38 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Boycotting Chinese goods may not be feasible as India is dependent on Chinese imports but New Delhi should try to reduce its dependence on Chinese products, the chief of the Federation of Indian Export Organisations said on Thursday.

After a border clash with China in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed, there are growing calls in India to shun Chinese products.

India's customs officials at Chennai, one of India's biggest ports, have held shipments originating from China for extra checks.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

India
China
India-China border
Galwan Valley

What's Brewing

June 25, 1983: When Kapil's Devils conquered the world

June 25, 1983: When Kapil's Devils conquered the world

Divided Koreas mark 70 years since war began

Divided Koreas mark 70 years since war began

The Lead: A doctor's day in Covid-care centre

The Lead: A doctor's day in Covid-care centre

Coronil lacks scientific basis as a cure for Covid-19

Coronil lacks scientific basis as a cure for Covid-19

'Siberian heat wave is a warning cry from the Arctic'

'Siberian heat wave is a warning cry from the Arctic'

Plastic waste pile-up across B'luru sparks dengue fears

Plastic waste pile-up across B'luru sparks dengue fears

Is it safe to reopen schools?

Is it safe to reopen schools?

 