BP, ADNOC offer to buy 50% of Israel's NewMed Energy

BP, ADNOC offer to buy 50% of Israel's NewMed Energy

The field's partners are planning to further expand its production and are also exploring plans for a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal to further boost exports

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Mar 28 2023, 13:32 ist
  • updated: Mar 28 2023, 13:32 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

BP and Abu Dhabi's state oil giant on Tuesday made an offer to acquire 50 per cent of Israeli offshore natural gas producer NewMed Energy for around $4 billion.

The offer would involve acquiring NewMed's free floating shares and taking the company private and would mark Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) and BP's entry into Israel's growing energy sector.

ADNOC and BP said they intend to form a new joint venture as part of the deal that will be "focused on gas development in international areas of mutual interest including the East Mediterranean."

NewMed is the largest stakeholder in the giant Leviathan offshore field, operated by Chevron, which produces 12 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas that are supplied to Israel, Egypt and Jordan.

The field's partners are planning to further expand its production and are also exploring plans for a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal to further boost exports.

The offer is a further sign of the strengthening economic ties between Israel and the United Arab Emirates since the two countries agreed to normalise ties in 2020.

Last year, Abu Dhabi's Mubadala Petroleum acquired from Delek Drilling a 22 per cent stake in the east Mediterranean Tamar gas field for about $1 billion.

For BP, the deal highlights the British company's focus on growing natural gas production after Chief Executive Bernard Looney last month slowed down its shift away from fossil fuels.

The offer price is 12.05 ILS ($3.38) per share, reflecting a 72 per cent premium above the pre-deal market price, to a total of 14.1 billion ILS, or $3.96 billion.

BP shares gained 2 per cent at the open in London on Tuesday.

After the deal closes NewMed will become a private corporation equally held by the BP-ADNOC JV and Delek Group , which holds the remaining 50 per cent.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
Saudi Arabia
BP
British Petroleum
Israel

Related videos

What's Brewing

UK's Camilla: From palace margins to royal limelight

UK's Camilla: From palace margins to royal limelight

Walt Disney Co begins 7,000 layoffs

Walt Disney Co begins 7,000 layoffs

Singer-social media influencer booked for rape, cruelty

Singer-social media influencer booked for rape, cruelty

DH Toon | Oppn stir: 'Trying to defame the shameless'

DH Toon | Oppn stir: 'Trying to defame the shameless'

Scientists find water inside glass beads on the Moon

Scientists find water inside glass beads on the Moon

1 of the 8 Namibian cheetahs brought to India dies

1 of the 8 Namibian cheetahs brought to India dies

 