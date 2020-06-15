BP to write off up to $17.5 billion after reduced oil price forecast

BP to write off $17.5 bn after lower price forecast

"The revised prices are around 30% lower than previous assumptions," a company spokesman said. Credit: Reuters Photo

BP will incur up to $17.5 billion writedown in the value of its assets after lowering its long-term oil and gas price outlook in expectation of an accelerated transition away from fossil fuels, the oil major said on Monday.

In a statement, BP said that the aftermath of the new coronavirus pandemic will accelerate the pace of transition to a lower-carbon economy.

BP revised its assumptions for benchmark Brent crude oil prices to an average of about $55 a barrel between 2021 and 2050. It will also assume the price of Henry Hub gas at $2.90 per million British thermal units.

"The revised prices are around 30% lower than previous assumptions," a company spokesman said.

As a result, BP will take non-cash impairment charges and write-offs in the second quarter in a range of $13 billion to $17.5 billion after tax, the company said.

