Bread to Ganga jal: What Indians needed within 10 minutes in 2022

The year 2022 saw a number of companies and Indians adopt 10-minute delivery for essential goods like groceries as the country slowly eased out of restrictions imposed during the Covid-19 pandemic. And while some companies abandoned or loosened up on the 10-minute delivery programmes due to various factors, Indians placed as many as 120 orders per minute for a wide variety of products from chips and soft drinks to juices and organic foods, according to quick commerce app Zepto, which continued to offer such services.

According to Zepto, common groceries like milk, bread, butter and onion saw a surge in searches in 2022, with anti-hangover shots, hoola hoops and Ganga jal also finding a place in consumers' online carts.

Bulk orders and long-term purchasing were also a key component of consumer habits, with one user in Noida in particular ordering groceries worth Rs 23,000 in one instance, and one user in Mumbai ordering groceries worth nearly Rs 9 lakh across the entire year.

And while Zepto customers mostly ordered groceries, the company also saw a steady growth in orders for other everyday essentials across products like home utility, hygiene, self-care, electronics, birth control and babycare.

According to the company, Mumbai was also the top tipper for Zepto delivery agents, with tips amounting to over Rs 10 lakh given by customers from the city, with Bengaluru coming in second at Rs 8.32 lakh, and Chennai on third at Rs 8.22 lakh.

“2022 has been a thrilling year for Zepto. We are truly grateful to our rider community for their relentless trust and support in making Zepto’s last-mile experience seamless and efficient. In 2023 and the years to come, our endeavor will be to further champion quick delivery and continue to fearlessly and prudently disrupt the category,” Aadit Palicha, co-founder and CEO, Zepto, said in a statement.