Brent oil drops under $20, lowest since 2001 amid coronavirus crisis

Brent North Sea crude slumped to under $20 per barrel on Tuesday, reaching the lowest level for more than 18 years as the coronavirus pandemic slashed demand.
Europe's benchmark oil contract reached $18.10 per barrel before shooting back up to $21.51 in volatile trading.
Comments (+)
Humans to blame for COVID-19 and other 'zoonoses'
Global hunger could double due to COVID-19 blow: UN
Was unable to practice as an architect for long: Tata
India's Internet infra not ready for virtual learning
'COVID-19 to impoverish millions of Middle East kids'
States can be stricter, not dilute lockdown norms: MHA