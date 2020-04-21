Brent oil drops under $20, lowest since 2001

Brent oil drops under $20, lowest since 2001 amid coronavirus crisis

AFP
AFP, London,
  • Apr 21 2020, 16:30 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2020, 16:34 ist

 Brent North Sea crude slumped to under $20 per barrel on Tuesday, reaching the lowest level for more than 18 years as the coronavirus pandemic slashed demand.

Europe's benchmark oil contract reached $18.10 per barrel before shooting back up to $21.51 in volatile trading.

