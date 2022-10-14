SAT stayed Sebi order to cancel registration: Brickwork

Brickwork says SAT has stayed Sebi order cancelling its registration

On Thursday, Sebi had issued fresh norms pertaining to cancellation, suspension and surrender of registration certificate of a credit rating agency

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 14 2022, 22:47 ist
  • updated: Oct 14 2022, 22:47 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Brickwork Ratings on Friday said the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has stayed market regulator Sebi's order cancelling the registration of the rating agency.

On October 6, Sebi cancelled the registration of the credit rating agency and directed it to wind down operations in six months.

The rating agency filed an appeal against the order.

In a statement, Brickwork said the tribunal on Friday heard its appeal and stayed the operation of Sebi's order pending final hearing of the appeal.

According to the statement, the tribunal also said till the appeal is heard finally, Brickworks should not take up new assignments.

The tribunal has posted the appeal for final hearing on November 15.

Also Read | Brickwork Ratings mulls 'legal recourse' after SEBI's shutdown order

In its order, Sebi had highlighted several violations by Brickwork, including that it failed to follow a proper rating process and exercise due diligence while providing ratings.

Among other directions, Sebi has also barred the credit rating agency from taking any new clients.

On Thursday, Sebi had issued fresh norms pertaining to cancellation, suspension and surrender of registration certificate of a credit rating agency.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sebi
Business News

What's Brewing

Skipped polls? Expect call from EC

Skipped polls? Expect call from EC

Govt staff donate Rs 80-100 cr for cow adoption scheme

Govt staff donate Rs 80-100 cr for cow adoption scheme

Forget WFH, this country lets you work from pubs!

Forget WFH, this country lets you work from pubs!

No Dalit, Adivasi or OBC heads Indian mainstream media

No Dalit, Adivasi or OBC heads Indian mainstream media

Damien Hirst burns artworks after collectors pick NFTs

Damien Hirst burns artworks after collectors pick NFTs

Qatar WC will have areas for drunk fans to sober up

Qatar WC will have areas for drunk fans to sober up

 