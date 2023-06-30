British Airways witnessing demand growth in India: CEO Sean Doyle

British Airways witnessing demand growth in India: CEO

British Airways has more than 2,000 employees in India.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 30 2023, 17:35 ist
  • updated: Jun 30 2023, 20:51 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

British Airways is seeing a more balanced growth in India and has increased its weekly flights to 56 compared to the pre-pandemic level, the airline's chief Sean Doyle said on Friday.

Speaking at a media roundtable here, Doyle, who is the Chairman and CEO, also said there is a growth in air travel demand in India and the airline is looking for expansion.

Currently, the airline has 56 weekly frequencies connecting five Indian cities -- Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, the airline had 49 weekly flights.

"We are rebuilding and modernising," the airline after the pandemic and India is an important part, Doyle said.

British Airways, which started flying into India in 1924, has more than 2,000 employees in the country, the airline's Chief Customer Officer Calum Laming said.

It has a total global workforce of more than 35,000 people.

British Airways
Business News
India News
Aviation

