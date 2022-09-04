Broadcasting in India enters a new era

Growing up in the 80s in India, TV viewing was a severely constrained experience. One could only watch the news, sports or entertainment content that TV networks (there was only one - Doordarshan) chose to broadcast; and it could only be watched at the time that the network chose to broadcast it. Multi-screen viewing was non-existent. Everyone gathered around a single TV screen.

If we compare it to the present, the shift has been nothing short of dramatic. There has not only been an explosion in media, channels, devices, and platforms, but the concept of scheduled content viewing has largely gone out of the window. As OTT platforms become increasingly popular, they are attracting big-budget original content featuring top movie stars. Pandemic-enforced restrictions that impacted movie releases in theatres have further encouraged this trend.

Technology solutions, especially cloud-enabled ones, have been the biggest harbinger of change in these times. It has simplified broadcast operations, minimised the cost and complexities of a hardware-intensive operating system, and maximised the speed and agility of channel creation, distribution, and monetisation. The benefits derived from cloud solutions do not end there. It has helped content owners take a diverse approach to their distribution strategy. The content that is available on traditional TV channels can also be viewed on streaming platforms, giving consumers the freedom to pick their preferred medium.

Furthermore, AI & ML enhancements have elevated the search and recommendation functions on streaming platforms, and innovative voice assistants - such as Amazon Alexa with Amitabh Bachchan’s voice - are raising the bar on customer experience.

These changes signify that broadcasting operations are no longer what they used to be. Here are some of the biggest shifts in content distribution, brought about by emerging technologies:

Unpredictable economic models

As content rapidly moves from a broadcast model to ‘unicasts’ where each viewer essentially has their own independent content stream, the cost of serving customers has moved from being fixed to becoming highly variable. As a result, economic models have turned on their heads.

On the one hand, there has been a big jump in the per capita volume of content consumption. As per the ‘State of Online Video 2020’ report by Limelight Networks, Inc from November 2020, Indians watched an average of 10 hours 54 minutes of online video content and 8 hours of traditional broadcast TV per week.

At the same time, content consumption is now highly fragmented due to the explosion in the number of endpoints. Video content today is consumed via OTT channels, social media platforms such as Facebook, and Instagram, online video platforms such as YouTube, messaging apps such as WhatsApp, or regular TV broadcasts. There is also greater diversity in content. The popularity of Korean dramas in India is a classic example. Therefore, despite the drastic increase in content consumption, consumption patterns have become nearly impossible to predict.

While older platforms tend to have some amount of visibility based on past data on similar content, newer players come in completely cold. This makes it extremely challenging to make decisions around the economics of content production and distribution.

Shift from B2B to B2C

Earlier, content owners used to operate a Business to Business (B2B) model. They primarily sold their content to distributors such as satellite TV providers and cable operators. In turn, these distributors presented the content to viewers. Now, with OTT channels being run directly by broadcasters, there is a shift to a Business to Consumer (B2C) model.

This requires a certain mindset shift with respect to aspects such as customer experience and monetisation. For example, how easy is it for a user to find a certain show on your OTT channel? Also, the business model is different since broadcasters now need to be proficient with the nuances of making money from individual customers, rather than through licensing.

Impact of 5G

As 5G becomes available and goes increasingly mainstream, bandwidth will become cheaper and more readily available. This will not only lead to a burgeoning user base for content consumption, but users will demand better streaming quality such as 4K or ultra HD or even immersive experiences delivered through virtual reality or augmented reality.

With near-zero latency, we can expect to see the blurring of lines between video games and passive content as viewers get greater control over how they watch a certain show.

While technology has undoubtedly disrupted the world of content broadcasting, the demand for relevant, quality content remains.

So, the ability to understand the audience and their preferences and deliver the right content through the right channels will be an important success factor for content providers in the future.

(The writer is co-founder and chief executive officer of Amagi)