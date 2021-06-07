BSE-listed companies' m-cap zooms to record Rs 229 lakh crore

The market capitalisation of all BSE-listed companies reached a fresh lifetime high of over Rs 229 lakh crore on Monday following bullish investor sentiment.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed 228.46 points or 0.44 per cent higher at 52,328.51 -- its new closing peak.

Driven by the rally, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms jumped to Rs 2,29,01,742.97 crore at close of trade on Monday.

Investors wealth rose by Rs 1,81,694.26 crore from Friday.

"Markets started the week on an optimistic note amid supportive global cues. The benchmark traded with positive bias throughout the day and healthy buying was seen across sectors.

"Further, the news of a steady fall in new Covid cases and announcements of easing in restrictions by several states boosted sentiment," said Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

PowerGrid was the biggest gainer among the 30-frontlines companies with a jump of 4.44 per cent, followed by NTPC, UltraTech Cement and Reliance Industries.

In contrast, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC and Dr Reddy's were among the laggards, declining up to 4.43 per cent.

In the broader market, the BSE midcap and smallcap indices gained up to 1.38 per cent.

The BSE utilities, power, telecom, energy, oil and gas indices gained as much as 3.33 per cent, while realty, finance and metal closed lower.