BSE, NSE closed for Muharram on August 9

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Aug 09 2022, 08:59 ist
  • updated: Aug 09 2022, 09:00 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

India's currency, debt and equity markets will be closed on Tuesday, August 9, for a holiday.

Markets will resume trading on Wednesday, August 10.

The NSE Nifty 50 index ended up 0.73 per cent at 17,525.10 and the S&P BSE Sensex climbed 0.8 per cent to 58,853.07 on Monday.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield ended at 7.3485 per cent, while the rupee closed down 0.54 per cent at 79.66 per US dollar. 

