BSE, NSE closed on November 8 on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti

India's currency, debt and equity markets will be closed on Tuesday, November 8, for a domestic holiday (Guru Nanak Jayanti).

Markets will resume trading on November 9, Wednesday.

The NSE Nifty 50 index finished 0.47 per cent higher at 18,202.80 on Monday, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.39 per cent to 61,185.15. Both the indexes closed at over nine-month high.

The Indian rupee jumped 0.63 per cent to a session-high of 81.92 per dollar on Monday and also closed at that level, its highest since October 3, while the benchmark 10-year bond yield ended at 7.4342 per cent.