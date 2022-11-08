BSE, NSE closed today on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti

BSE, NSE closed on November 8 on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti

Markets will resume trading on November 9

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Nov 08 2022, 09:09 ist
  • updated: Nov 08 2022, 10:00 ist
The Bombay Stock Exchange. Credit: PTI Photo

India's currency, debt and equity markets will be closed on Tuesday, November 8, for a domestic holiday (Guru Nanak Jayanti).

Markets will resume trading on November 9, Wednesday.

The NSE Nifty 50 index finished 0.47 per cent higher at 18,202.80 on Monday, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.39 per cent to 61,185.15. Both the indexes closed at over nine-month high.

The Indian rupee jumped 0.63 per cent to a session-high of 81.92 per dollar on Monday and also closed at that level, its highest since October 3, while the benchmark 10-year bond yield ended at 7.4342 per cent. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sensex
Nifty
Markets
BSE
NSE
Business News

What's Brewing

Rohit Sharma: Hitman in hinterland

Rohit Sharma: Hitman in hinterland

Himachal Pradesh Elections: What is Old Pension Scheme?

Himachal Pradesh Elections: What is Old Pension Scheme?

How constant learning helps boost career

How constant learning helps boost career

DH Toon | EWS quota, a new instrument for netas

DH Toon | EWS quota, a new instrument for netas

Plastic ban is weakening

Plastic ban is weakening

Jimmy Kimmel to host 95th Academy Awards

Jimmy Kimmel to host 95th Academy Awards

 