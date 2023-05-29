BSE, NSE put NDTV under short-term ASM framework

BSE, NSE put NDTV under short-term ASM framework

Last week, BSE and NSE removed NDTV from the long-term ASM framework

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 29 2023, 22:12 ist
  • updated: May 29 2023, 22:12 ist
New Delhi Television (NDTV) microphone is seen on roadside in New Delhi. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Leading bourses BSE and NSE will put the securities of NDTV, an Adani Group company, under the short-term ASM framework from Tuesday.

The parameters for shortlisting securities under ASM include high-low variation, client concentration, number of price band hits, close-to-close price variation and price-earning ratio.

Also Read | NDTV plans to launch 9 news channels in different languages

New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV) is shortlisted in the short-term Additional Surveillance Measure (ASM) framework Stage-I effective from May 30, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE said in two separate circulars on Monday.

The move came after both bourses had put the flagship firm of the conglomerate Adani Enterprises under the short-term ASM framework on May 25.

Last week, BSE and NSE removed NDTV from the long-term ASM framework.

On Monday, NDTV stock jumped 5 per cent on BSE and NSE.

US short-seller Hindenburg Research in its January 24 report levelled allegations of fraud and stock manipulation against the Adani group. However, a Supreme Court-appointed panel found no evidence of stock price manipulation in the group companies.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
NDTV
BSE
NSE
Markets

Related videos

What's Brewing

India reclaims spot as world’s 5th largest stock market

India reclaims spot as world’s 5th largest stock market

Bollywood always silent on vital issues: Naseeruddin

Bollywood always silent on vital issues: Naseeruddin

Treat cows as mother: Neta's solution to cattle menace

Treat cows as mother: Neta's solution to cattle menace

Andhra woman cremates husband's body at home

Andhra woman cremates husband's body at home

NASA looks to spice up astronaut menu

NASA looks to spice up astronaut menu

Shanghai records hottest May day in 100 years

Shanghai records hottest May day in 100 years

 