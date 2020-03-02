BSE StAR MF records transactions worth Rs 15,542 cr in February

StAR MF records transactions worth Rs 15,542 cr in Feb

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 02 2020, 20:07pm ist
  • updated: Mar 02 2020, 20:07pm ist

 Leading stock exchange BSE said its mutual fund distribution platform has done 57.33 lakh transactions worth Rs 15,542 crore in February 2020.

In the preceding month, the platform had done 54.43 lakh transactions, BSE said in a release.

Besides, the platform registered 3.13 lakh new systematic investment plans (SIPs) amounting to Rs 90.10 crore in February 2020, the exchange said.

StAR MF's current SIP book size is 37.52 lakh amounting to Rs 1,078.7 crore.

"BSE STAR MF’s distributor count has seen multi-fold increase to 56,500 (as on Feb’2020) from 21,693 (as on Feb’2019)," BSE said.

Between April 2019- February 2020, BSE StAR MF has processed 5.05 crore transactions, the exchange said.

The exchange had launched BSE StAR MF app to help distributors and independent financial advisors to register clients on real-time basis. 

