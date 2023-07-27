Bud Light maker Anheuser-Busch InBev to lay off hundreds of US staff after sales slump: Report

Anheuser-Busch InBev, whose Bud Light sales have recently slumped in the United States, will lay off hundreds of corporate staff in the country, CNN reported on Wednesday citing a company statement.
The job cuts would represent less than 2 per cent of total employees at the world's largest brewer, but would not include frontline staff like brewery and warehouse staff, drivers, field sales among others, CNN reported.
Also read | US conservatives boycott Bud Light after transgender partnership
Anheuser-Busch did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Bud Light and Budweiser have recently seen its sales drop in the US after a backlash from conservatives over a social media promotion with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney and has been dethroned by Constellation Brands' Modelo Especial as the top-selling beer brand in the country.
