Bud Light maker Anheuser-Busch InBev to lay off hundreds of US staff after sales slump: Report

Bud Light maker to lay off US staff after sales slump

The job cuts would represent less than 2 per cent of total employees at the world's largest brewer.

  • Jul 27 2023, 09:46 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2023, 09:46 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Anheuser-Busch InBev, whose Bud Light sales have recently slumped in the United States, will lay off hundreds of corporate staff in the country, CNN reported on Wednesday citing a company statement.

The job cuts would represent less than 2 per cent of total employees at the world's largest brewer, but would not include frontline staff like brewery and warehouse staff, drivers, field sales among others, CNN reported.

Anheuser-Busch did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Bud Light and Budweiser have recently seen its sales drop in the US after a backlash from conservatives over a social media promotion with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney and has been dethroned by Constellation Brands' Modelo Especial as the top-selling beer brand in the country. 

