Budget 2021 | What is Appropriation Bill?

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present a crucial Budget, which will not only give projections about next one year but also about a decade that could reshape the economy post-pandemic. The "Budget like never before", is likely to increase expenditures substantially on healthcare and health infrastructure among other things.

As India strives to be a $10 trillion economy by 2030, let's know a few things about Union Budget.

What’s an Appropriation Bill?

An Appropriation Bill is a money bill that allows the government to withdraw funds from the Consolidated Fund of India to meet its expenses during the course of a financial year. As per Article 114 of the Constitution, the government can withdraw money from it only after receiving approval from Parliament.

The Appropriation (No 4) Bill, 2020 authorises payment and appropriation of certain further sums out of the Consolidated Fund of India for services of the financial year 2020-2021, while the Appropriation (No 3) Bill, 2020 provides for authorisation of appropriation of money out of the Consolidated Fund of India to meet the amounts spent on certain services during the financial year ended on March 31, 2017, in excess of the amounts granted for those services and for that year.

The government introduces the Appropriation Bill in the lower house of Parliament after discussions on Budget proposals and voting on Demand for Grants.

The Appropriation Bill is first passed by Lok Sabha and then sent to Rajya Sabha. Rajya Sabha has the power to recommend any amendments in this Bill. However, it is the prerogative of Lok Sabha to either accept or reject these recommendations.

How is it different from the Finance Bill?

While the Appropriation Bill deals with how much and for what purpose the government wants to withdraw, or appropriate funds, a Finance Bill contains provisions on how the government intends to meet its expenditure (taxes, levies etc).