Bulls paint bourses green a day ahead of Holi

Indian markets along with its global peers witnessed a sharp rally after the US Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 25 basis points on expected lines. Additionally, easing of tensions between Russia-Ukraine and softening of oil prices also helped the rally.

The Fed Reserve raised interest rates after nearly three years amid rising inflation.

The BSE Sensex ended at 57,863.93, up 1.84 per cent whereas NSE ended at 17,287.05, up 1.84 per cent from its previous close.

All the sectors ended in the green apart from NIFTY IT which fell by 0.24 per cent. NIFTY Realty (3.13 per cent) was the top sectoral gainer followed by Financial Services (2.87 per cent). In stock specific action at the NSE, the top three gainers were HDFC (5.36 per cent), Titan (4.59 per cent) and JSW Steel (4.39 per cent) while Infosys (-1.05 per cent), Cipla (-0.86 per cent) and Indian Oil Corporation (-0.49 per cent) were the top losers.

With today’s gain, Nifty has wiped off all the losses since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24. Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said that with most of the major events behind, “India VIX has cooled off significantly to 22.6 levels, thus supporting the overall bullish sentiments”. Some of the underperforming sectors were in action today such as insurance, real estate, durables, building materials, etc, indicating buying in the broader market.

Analysts predict the current momentum to spill in the next week as well with broad based participation. Vijay Dhanotiya, Lead of Technical Research, CapitalVia Global Research believes that sustaining above 17,200 will be an important level for the market to stay positive in the short term. “If the market sustains above the support levels, we expect the rally to extend till the level of 17,550-17,600”.

Rupee leaps

Backed by the domestic markets and dollar weakness after the US Federal Reserve hiked rates, the rupee also leapt 37 paise to close at 75.84 against the dollar on Thursday.

At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 75.96 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 75.77 and a low of 75.97.

