BuzzFeed says shutting down newsroom

BuzzFeed announced Thursday that it was shutting its news division, signalling the end of one of the most notable news websites of the internet era.
"We are reducing our workforce by approximately 15 per cent today... and beginning the process of closing BuzzFeed News," chief executive Jonah Peretti wrote in a memo to staff.
