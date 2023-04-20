BuzzFeed says shutting down newsroom

BuzzFeed says shutting down newsroom

'We are reducing our workforce by approximately 15 percent today,' the CEO memo read

AFP, New York,
  • Apr 20 2023, 21:48 ist
  • updated: Apr 20 2023, 21:54 ist
CEO of BuzzFeed Jonah H Peretti poses in front of BuzzFeed screen on Times Square. Credit: AFP Photo

BuzzFeed announced Thursday that it was shutting its news division, signalling the end of one of the most notable news websites of the internet era.

"We are reducing our workforce by approximately 15 per cent today... and beginning the process of closing BuzzFeed News," chief executive Jonah Peretti wrote in a memo to staff.

