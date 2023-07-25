Byju’s to improve corporate governance after public callout by Prosus

One of Byju’s top investors Prosus, whose representative stepped off from the company’s board last month, has blamed the edtech firm’s lax corporate governance and financial reporting practices for the step.

"It became clear that he was unable to fulfil his fiduciary duty to serve the long-term interests of the company and its stakeholders,” Prosus said in a statement on Tuesday. The Dutch-listed company had earlier this year slashed Byju’s valuation, which was once India’s most valued startup, from $22 billion to $5.1 billion amid a funding crunch and huge fall in revenues.

“We have noted the observations of our valued investors. We have updated our shareholders about definitive steps taken to improve corporate governance and financial reporting,” a Byju’s spokesperson said.

Prosus’ representative, along with those of other top investors including Peak XV Partners (formerly Sequoia Capital India) and Chan Zuckerberg Initiative exited as Byju’s board members late last month amid soaring concerns the company was being burdened with. Its auditor Deloitte had also resigned from its role around the same time.

Acknowledging that while Byju’s grew considerably since the firm had first invested in 2018, Prosus said that the edtech unicorn’s corporate governance and financial reporting practices did not evolve at a similar pace. “Despite repeated efforts from our director, executive leadership at Byju’s regularly disregarded advice and recommendations relating to strategic, operational, legal and corporate governance matters,” Prosus said in its statement.

However, Prosus noted the important position Byju’s holds in India’s education industry, and said that it will continue to assert its rights as a shareholder by collaborating with other shareholders and the government to make sure the edtech firm’s long term interests are safeguarded.

"Although we no longer have a representative serving on the Board of the company, we continue to believe in the potential of Byju's and its role in revolutionising access to quality education in India and around the world," it said.