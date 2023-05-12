Byju's to close $750 million fundraising round in May

BYJU'S closes $250 mn fundraise from Davidson Kempner Capital, raising $750 mn in May

The company was valued at $22 billion in the funding round of $800 million, announced in March 2022

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 12 2023, 21:57 ist
  • updated: May 12 2023, 21:57 ist
Representative image. Credit: IANS Photo

Edtech major BYJU'S is learnt to have closed $250 million fundraising from Davidson Kempner Capital and is in the process to close another funding round of $750 million by the end of this month, sources aware of the development said on Friday.

The company has raised $250 million at a flat valuation of $22 billion, sources said.

"BYJU'S has successfully closed a $250 million fundraising from Davidson Kempner Capital Management. This round is part of an ongoing $1 billion funding round that has attracted participation from both existing and new investors and will be raised at the current valuation of $22 billion," a source aware of the development told PTI.

BYJU'S declined to comment on the development.

Also Read | Byju's set to raise $1 billion amid funding winter

The company raised $250 million from existing investors and Qatar Investment Authority in October last year.

The company was valued at $22 billion in the funding round of $800 million, announced in March 2022.

"BYJU'S is in the process to close another $750 million from a sovereign fund by the end of this month. It is also part of ongoing $1 billion fundraise plan of the company," another source said.

BYJU'S Co-Founder Divya Gokulnath had in October announced the company's plan to turn profitable by March 2023.

BYJU'S reported a loss of Rs 4,588 crore in 2020-2021 compared to Rs 232 crore in 2019-20. The company recorded a drop in revenue for financial year (FY) 2021 to Rs 2,428 crore from Rs 2,511 crore in FY'20.

Byjus
Business News
Edtech

